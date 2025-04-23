Hotel worker jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of sexual assaults

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A hotel worker who “exploited” his position “to indulge his foot fetish” has been jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of a string of sexual assaults.

Ahmed Fahmy, 46, of Barnet, north-west London, was found guilty in July last year of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault after a two-week trial at Harrow Crown Court sitting at Hendon Magistrates’ Court.

The offences date between 2008 and 2024, the court heard.

His victims included women who were staying at a hotel and during the investigation detectives linked Fahmy to two other non-recent sexual assaults, which largely centred on him touching women’s feet.

On Wednesday Fahmy appeared at the same court via video link from HMP Wormwood Scrubs and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with an extension period of three years.

An extended sentence consists of a custodial term which reflects the seriousness of the offending followed by an extended licence period, according to the CPS.

Matthew Dalton, prosecuting, said the “case was that the defendant has exploited his position working at two hotels to indulge his foot fetish” by sexually assaulting victims and later abused his position by raping a hotel guest.

On January 19 2024 four women had travelled to London and were staying in a hotel in Golders Green, north-west London, where Fahmy worked.

The group were separated on a night out and three of the women made their way back to the hotel in the early hours of the morning but then realised they did not have the room key.

Fahmy claimed he did not have another key for the room and demanded that one of the women withdraw £80 from a nearby cashpoint so she could stay in a different room, the Metropolitan Police said.

Fahmy let her into a separate room.

She got into bed but was woken up by Fahmy licking her foot.

She told him “no” and to go away and he left but the woman was woken a second time by Fahmy doing a similar thing. She kicked him and again said “no”, police said previously.

The fourth member of the group arrived back at the hotel later in the morning. She told Fahmy she had lost her room key while out.

Fahmy manoeuvred her into his bedroom where he raped her, police said.

The women moved to a different hotel later in the morning on January 20.

A day later police were called to Regents Park where the woman had been found in a distressed state after she had again become separated from her friends, the force said.

She could not tell police where the new hotel was so officers planned to take her back to her original hotel where they hoped to find contact details for her friends.

The woman started crying and told the officers that she could not return to the hotel as the manager had raped her, police said previously.

Fahmy was arrested on suspicion of rape and the other member of the group who Fahmy sexually assaulted earlier also reported what had happened to her.

The police said Fahmy was linked two other non-recent sexual assaults in which he touched women’s feet. In one case this led to him being arrested and no further action was taken.

Fahmy was accused of touching a victim’s feet in a room at a hotel he was working at in Canning Town, east London, in the other case.

One victim, who was sexually assaulted in January last year, said in a victim impact statement via the prosecution she has “lost trust in men”.

She added: “I am angry about what happened. I don’t sleep well at night, I also don’t see friends as much.”

Ged O’Connor, defending, said Fahmy has spent his time in custody “very fruitfully” and has got “trusted status”.

Judge John Lodge told the defendant he will be made subject to a sexual harm prevention order, and said he has already registered as a sex offender which will last for the rest of his life.

He said he came to a finding the defendant is “someone who is dangerous”, adding: “I come to that finding taking into account the number of offences, their circumstances and the fact that you have been able to manipulate your employment position in order to commit these offences.”

The judge added: “You were in circumstances where you could see vulnerable people, often vulnerable because they had come to London to enjoy themselves, had taken drink, and you took advantage.

“I’m fully satisfied that you are a dangerous offender.”

Detectives are now appealing to further potential victims, as they believe Fahmy’s offending was more widespread.

Detective Constable James Gomm, from the Metropolitan Police, who led the investigation, said: “Fahmy used manipulation to abuse his position as a hotel worker and get close to his victims. He demonstrated a clear pattern of offending and abuse.

“I would also like to commend the victim-survivors who have shared their experience to date for the bravery they have shown throughout the investigation and the court proceedings.

“We believe there may be other victims and I would encourage anyone affected to get in contact with us – you will be listened to and receive specialist support and guidance, not only from the police but independent charities and services.”

Potential victims can contact the police by reporting online, or by emailing NWMailbox.Sapphire@met.police.uk who will arrange contact with them.