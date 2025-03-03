Man to stand trial accused of raping ex-partner during triple murder incident

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A jury has been sworn in for the rape trial of a 26-year-old man who murdered his ex-girlfriend and her sister with a crossbow during an attack that also saw him stab their mother to death.

Kyle Clifford, who tied 25-year-old former partner Louise Hunt’s arms and ankles with duct tape and shot her through the chest with a crossbow bolt during the incident in July last year, denies a further charge of raping her.

The defendant previously admitted three counts of murder, one of false imprisonment against Louise Hunt, and two counts of possession of offensive weapons – the crossbow and the knife.

Ms Hunt’s 61-year-old mother Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC commentator John Hunt, sustained significant stab wounds to her knee, hands, back and torso following an attack by Clifford at the family home in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

Hannah Hunt, 28, was found in the main doorway of the house with a crossbow bolt to the chest and was still alive when police arrived at the property at around 7.10pm on July 9.

Clifford, who served in the military from 2019 for around three years, became the subject of a manhunt for a number of hours before he was found injured in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, after shooting himself in the chest with the crossbow.

The case against the defendant, of Enfield, north London, is due to be opened by prosecutor Alison Morgan KC at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday.