Three boys and woman die in house fire in north London as man arrested

Police have arrested a man after a woman and three boys aged 15, eight and four were killed in a house fire.

The Metropolitan Police were called to assist the London Fire Brigade (LFB) after a blaze broke out at a home in Brent, north west London, in the early hours of the morning.

Eight fire engines and 70 firefighters were deployed to battle the flames, which left two three-floor terraced houses severely damaged.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus to pull a woman and a child from the second floor, but they were sadly declared deceased at the scene. Two more children were discovered inside the property.

Police later confirmed four people - a 43-year-old woman, and the three children - died in the fire in Tillett Close, Stonebridge. Their next-of-kin have been informed.

A further four people escaped before fire crews arrived. They were all assessed by the London Ambulance Service and two were taken to hospital for further treatment.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

London Fire Brigade received the first of more than 20 calls reporting the fire at 1.13am. The flames were under control by 3.24am.

LFB’s assistant commissioner Keeley Foster said: “This is an extremely tragic incident, and the thoughts of everyone across the Brigade are with those impacted by this incident.

“Upon arrival, firefighters were met with a well-developed fire, involving two adjoining properties. Crews immediately set to work carrying out firefighting operations in order to bring the incident under control.

“Sadly, a woman and three children have died as a result of this fire. Crews wearing breathing apparatus were able to rescue the woman and one of the children from the second floor, but they were later declared deceased at the scene. A further two children were discovered to have died in the fire, as crews carried out a search of the properties involved.

“Our specialist Fire Investigation Unit are working closely with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service to now determine the cause of this fire. We are working closely with our partners to support the community at this very sad time.”

Superintendent Steve Allen, from the Met's local policing team in north-west London, said: "This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone involved.

"Officers arrested a man at the scene and we continue to work alongside investigators from the London Fire Brigade to establish the cause of the fire. Emergency services will remain in Tillett Close throughout the day as these enquiries take place."

Anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 509/24May.

More follows on this breaking news story...