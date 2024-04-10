Man wearing balaclava smashes windows of London bus near Heathrow Airport

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

This is the horrifying moment a balaclava-clad thug smashes in the windows of a London bus as terrified passengers stuck on board film him.

In a clip posted on social media, a masked man appears to use a metal pole to break the front windows of the double-decker at the Bath Road stop in Harlington, west London, at 9pm on Tuesday.

As the vandal moves to the side of the 105 bus from Heathrow Airport he looks directly into the camera and continues to break the side windows.

The man looks directly into the camera ( @CrimeLdn/X )

An alarm rings out and the driver attempts to speed off but the man continues his attack, smashing in the rear window of the bus. He then flees the scene.

Scotland Yard says there have been no arrests so far.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were notified of an incident at 7.20am on Wednesday, 10 April of a social media post that allegedly took place 9pm on Tuesday evening showing a man smashing a bus that was by the 105 bus stop outside Novotel Hotel, Bath Road, Harlington towards Greenford Station.

“The clip shows a man wearing a balaclava, smashing the windscreen and side windows with a long pole or blunt weapon before fleeing from the scene. There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1208/10APR.”