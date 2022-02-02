Pair appear in court accused of murdering teen found stabbed in London

Two men accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy have appeared in court.

Siyad Mohamud, 23, and Tariq Monteiro, 21, allegedly fled the country after the fatal stabbing of Alex Smith in Camden north London in 2019.

The defendants were arrested in Nairobi in Kenya brought back to the UK on January 31, and charged by police.

Alex was found fatally wounded in Munster Square, off Euston Road in Camden, on August 12 2019.

The two defendants are allegedly part of a gang who hunted, found, and chased the teenager in to the square.

Monteiro is accused of having a large knife and stabbing the victim.

On Wednesday, Mohamud appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Wandsworth prison.

His co-defendant was not in court due to illness.

Judge Alexia Durran set a plea hearing for April 20.

She remanded the defendants, of no fixed address, in to custody.