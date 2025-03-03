Teenage ‘super scooter’ rider guilty of fatal shooting outside club

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A teenager has been found guilty of fatally shooting a man in the back of the neck outside a nightclub after travelling there on a high-powered “super scooter”.

Tyler Roberts-Emmanuel, 19, killed 30-year-old Shaquille Graham near Silks in Catford, south-east London, in the early hours of last March 10, the Old Bailey had heard.

Hours before, he had done a “dummy run” before setting off from his grandmother’s address in Peckham on a scooter, jurors were told.

Prosecutor Joel Smith KC had said: “When he arrived, he circled the area, apparently looking for a target. He lay in wait opposite the club. Twenty minutes later, he saw Mr Graham and moved.

“He rode directly to Mr Graham, and stopped a few paces away. He got off the scooter, walked to Mr Graham and without pause, shot him through the throat.

“Mr Graham never stood a chance. He collapsed and died immediately.”

Mr Smith told jurors that although the killing was “planned”, the motive remained obscure.

The “super scooter” used by the gunman was a Kaabo Wolf Warrior 11, which was the type the defendant had been trying to buy the month before, the court was told.

Although the murder weapon was not recovered, the bullet and casing were said to be typical of a Carlos Arms self-loading pistol.

Days before the shooting, the defendant was caught on CCTV carrying a handgun consistent with the same gun thought to have been used near his grandmother’s address, jurors were told.

Roberts-Emmanuel had denied murder, claiming that a relative, who he only named as “X”, was using the same address as him in Peckham.

As he was found guilty of murder on Monday, relatives of Mr Graham cheered and embraced in court.

The jury had deliberated for 16 hours and 23 minutes before reaching a unanimous verdict.

Roberts-Emmanuel, of no fixed address, was remanded into custody to be sentenced on April 4.