Man appears in court charged with murdering father and son

Terry McMillan, 58, and Brendan McMillan, 27, died after reports of multiple stabbings at a commercial property on July 28.

Helen William
Wednesday 13 August 2025 12:53 BST
A police forensic tent at the scene in Long Lane, Southwark, south London, where the McMillans died (PA)
A police forensic tent at the scene in Long Lane, Southwark, south London, where the McMillans died (PA) (PA Wire)

A man accused of killing a father and son at a business premises in south-east London has been remanded in custody.

Terry McMillan, 58, and Brendan McMillan, 27, of Chislehurst, Bromley, died after the alleged incident at a commercial property in Long Lane, Bermondsey, on July 28.

Hassan Cevik, 31, appeared at the Old Bailey via videolink on Wednesday charged with two counts of murder.

Cevik, of Mount Pleasant Lane in Hackney, east London, is also charged with grievous bodily harm relating to a 47-year-old man and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the commercial property in the Southwark district on July 28 after reports of multiple stabbings.

Two other men were treated for stab wounds by emergency services and taken to hospital.

Cevik was arrested and also taken to hospital.

The defendant, who currently uses a wheelchair, was ordered to next appear for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on September 3.

