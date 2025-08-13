Man appears in court charged with murdering father and son

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man accused of killing a father and son at a business premises in south-east London has been remanded in custody.

Terry McMillan, 58, and Brendan McMillan, 27, of Chislehurst, Bromley, died after the alleged incident at a commercial property in Long Lane, Bermondsey, on July 28.

Hassan Cevik, 31, appeared at the Old Bailey via videolink on Wednesday charged with two counts of murder.

Cevik, of Mount Pleasant Lane in Hackney, east London, is also charged with grievous bodily harm relating to a 47-year-old man and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the commercial property in the Southwark district on July 28 after reports of multiple stabbings.

Two other men were treated for stab wounds by emergency services and taken to hospital.

Cevik was arrested and also taken to hospital.

The defendant, who currently uses a wheelchair, was ordered to next appear for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on September 3.