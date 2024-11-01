Man admits murder after victim dies more than five years after attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 25-year-old man has admitted murdering a young man who was left paralysed and died more than five years after being stabbed.

Jamel Boyce was 17 when he suffered severe brain damage in the attack outside Sainsbury’s in Clapham, south-west London, in October 2016.

He was blind, paralysed and unable to speak and died in a care home on February 13 2022 at the age of 22.

The cause of death was ruled to be a penetrating injury to the chest.

In 2018 his attacker, Tyrese Osei-Kofi, of east Dulwich, south-east London, was convicted of wounding with intent and jailed for 10 years.

On Friday, he admitted Jamel’s murder ahead of an Old Bailey trial, having previously denied the offence.

He will be sentenced on a date to be confirmed.