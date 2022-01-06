Boy in court over ‘unprovoked’ killing of 15-year-old

Zaian Aimable-Lina suffered three stab wounds in Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London, on Thursday December 30.

Emily Pennink
Thursday 06 January 2022 10:41
Zaian Aimable-Lina died after being stabbed in Ashburton Park in Croydon, south London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Zaian Aimable-Lina died after being stabbed in Ashburton Park in Croydon, south London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
(PA Wire)

A youth accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in an “unprovoked” knife attack in a park has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Zaian Aimable-Lina suffered three stab wounds in Ashburton Park in Croydon south London on Thursday December 30.

Police were alerted by a group of young men who flagged down their patrol car at around 7pm.

Despite the efforts of London Ambulance Service medics, Zaian was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.36pm.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the heart.

Police activity at Ashburton Park in Croydon, south London, after 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina was stabbed to death (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

The prosecution allege that the teenager was the victim of “unprovoked violence with a knife”.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on New Year’s Day and has been charged with murder and possession of an article with a blade or point.

On Thursday, he made his first Crown Court appearance before Judge Mark Lucraft QC at the Old Bailey.

The youth, who cannot be identified because of his age, spoke to confirm his identity by video-link.

The parents of both victim and defendant attended the short hearing.

Judge Lucraft set a plea hearing for March 24 when he said a provisional trial date would be set.

The defendant was remanded into youth detention accommodation.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in