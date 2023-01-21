Jump to content

Two teenagers appear in court charged with murder after man stabbed in park

Nah’shun Thomas, 19, and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to their age, are accused of killing 29-year-old Kalabe Legesse on December 30.

Nina Lloyd
Saturday 21 January 2023 19:25
Police at the scene of the stabbing (Kendall Brown/PA)
Police at the scene of the stabbing (Kendall Brown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in a south London park.

Nah’shun Thomas, 19, and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to their age, are accused of killing 29-year-old Kalabe Legesse on December 30.

Mr Legesse died at the scene after police were called at 8.24pm to reports of a stabbing in Peckham Rye Park and Common.

A post-mortem examination on New Year’s Eve found the cause of death to be a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the heart.

His next of kin have been informed of the arrests and continue to be supported by specialist officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

Thomas, of Bournemouth Road, south-east London, and the 16-year-old appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, according to the force.

They were remanded into custody ahead of a further hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

