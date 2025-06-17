Murder accused shot cousin and injured brother after wake row, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has appeared in court accused of shooting to death his cousin and injuring his brother following a row at a wake.

Jahmel Joseph, 28, allegedly shot Jordan Rodney, 30, in the eye and also blasted his brother Omar Joseph in the head and hand after an earlier falling out at a family gathering for a younger relative in Hammersmith, west London, on June 11.

The victims had been standing outside the address when an attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun arrived on a motorbike, the Old Bailey was told.

At 11.17pm, the gunman opened fire on the two men at “point-blank range”, the court was told.

Omar Joseph, who is in his 30s, moved his head as he was shot, narrowly avoiding more serious harm, prosecutor Fiona Robertson said.

Mr Rodney was taken to hospital where he died the next day.

Hours after the shooting, a red Mercedes car linked to the defendant activated a traffic camera and police officers tried to detain him, the court was told.

A high-speed chase followed in which the defendant collided with pedestrians and cyclists before crashing, it is claimed.

The defendant, carrying a black bag, is alleged to had fled on foot through neighbouring gardens but was eventually arrested in Tolson Road in Isleworth, Hounslow, at 8.23am on June 12.

Residents pointed police towards a discarded bag which contained the alleged murder weapon, a double-barrelled shotgun which had been shortened at both ends.

Joseph, of Eaton Rise, Ealing, west London, was charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a prohibited weapon and dangerous driving.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing before Judge Judy Khan KC.

The judge set a plea hearing on September 2 and a provisional three-week trial from October 20 before remanding Joseph into custody.

Members of the victims’ family sat in court for the short hearing during which the defendant spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

In an earlier statement, Mr Rodney’s family said: “It is with unimaginable heartbreak that we confirm the tragic loss of our beloved Jordan Olivier Rodney, who was taken from us far too soon.

“Jordan was a man who touched the lives of everyone who knew him. He was warm, funny, and loving. Always quick with a smile or a joke that could brighten the dark day.

“His kindness, generosity, and humour left a lasting impression on friends and family alike. Our son, brother, uncle, and friend was so much more than the circumstances of his death. He brought joy to our lives every single day, and his absence leaves a hole that can never be filled.”