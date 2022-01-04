West Drayton: Man in 40s stabbed to death on London high street

A murder investigation is underway after the fatal stabbing on Tuesday morning

Aisha Rimi
Tuesday 04 January 2022 10:02
<p>No arrests have been made </p>

(PA)

A man in his 40s has been stabbed to death on a London high street in the early hours of Tuesday.

Met Police have launched a murder investigation after being called to Yiewsley, West Drayton, to reports of a knife attack at around 0.12am.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene for stab injuries, but he was pronounced dead around half an hour later.

His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

No arrests have been made, a spokesman for the force said.

A crime scene is in place and some local roads have been closed as police continue to investigate.

