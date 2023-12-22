Jump to content

Woman charged with murder of four-year-old son appears in court

Keziah Macharia, 41, was arrested at an address in east London where her son Kobi Dooley-Macharia had suffered knife injuries.

Joseph Draper
Friday 22 December 2023 11:23
Police officers at a property on Montague Road in east London where a four-year-old boy was found with knife injuries (Yui Mok/PA)
Police officers at a property on Montague Road in east London where a four-year-old boy was found with knife injuries (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

A woman charged with the murder of her four-year-old son in east London has appeared in court.

Police were called to an address in Montague Road, Hackney, on Wednesday night following concerns about the welfare of a child.

Inside, officers found Kobi Macharia Dooly, who had suffered knife injuries, and arrested his 41-year-old mother, Keziah Macharia.

The child was taken to hospital but despite the efforts of the emergency services, later died from his injuries.

Macharia appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

She is scheduled to appear at London’s Old Bailey on December 28.

