Irish construction company boss must pay estranged wife £12m lump sum – judge

Donal Gallagher, part-owner of the Galldris group, and Brid Gallagher fought over money at a recent private family court hearing in London.

Brian Farmer
Tuesday 14 June 2022 16:28
(Katie Collins/PA)
(Katie Collins/PA)
(PA Archive)

A multi-millionaire Irish construction company boss must pay his estranged wife a lump sum of about £12 million following the breakdown of their marriage, a High Court judge has ruled.

Donal Gallagher, 50, part-owner of the Galldris group, and Brid Gallagher, 44, had fought over money at a recent private family court hearing in London.

Mr Justice Mostyn, who heard that Mr Gallagher had moved to London in 1989 with “just £1 in my pocket” and worked as a labourer, has outlined detail of the case in a written ruling published online.

The judge, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court in London, has named Mr and Mrs Gallagher in his ruling and said they could be named in media reports of the case.

He said Mr Gallagher had proposed that Mrs Gallagher should get £6.6 million. Mrs Gallagher had proposed an “overall award of £18 million”.

It goes without saying that with £14,237,623 the wife will be able amply to meet her needs and that with £21,219,261 and his earnings the husband will be able to meet all of his

Mr Justice Mostyn

Mr Justice Mostyn concluded she should get a package of “cash and properties” totalling £14,237,623 – including a lump sum of £12,129,209.

The judge concluded the “overall value” of their assets was about £35 million – and said Mrs Gallagher’s total package represented “40.2% of the total assets”.

He said Mr and Mrs Gallagher had run up an “extraordinary” £1.6 million in lawyers’ bills during their legal fight.

Mr Justice Mostyn said Mr and Mrs Gallagher were both from the Republic of Ireland.

They had met in Donegal nearly 20 years ago when she was undertaking a post-graduate teaching diploma and he was living and working in London.

Mr Gallagher had moved to London in 1989, with “just £1” in his pocket”, and worked as a labourer, the judge said.

Mrs Gallagher had taught at a primary school in Dublin before moving to live with Mr Gallagher in London.

They had begun living together in 2005 and married in 2008, the judge said.

“The financial history of the marriage is a story of ever-rising prosperity and ever-increasing standard of living,” said Mr Justice Mostyn.

“The business was, and is, extremely successful.”

He added: “It goes without saying that with £14,237,623 the wife will be able amply to meet her needs and that with £21,219,261 and his earnings the husband will be able to meet all of his.”

The judge said Mr Gallagher should pay the lump sum in instalments.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in