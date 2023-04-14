Three women deny sending money to IS fighter relative

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three women have denied sending funds to a relative fighting for so-called Islamic State.

Olga Monpeke, 72, from north London; Vanessa Atim, 31; and Stella Oyella, 53, both from east London; are charged with funding terrorism.

The alleged offences were committed between March 2017 and October 2017, and relate to Islamist terrorism in Syria.

The prosecution alleged they entered into an arrangement to pass money that might be used for the purpose of terrorism “in the context of a relative the Crown say was then fighting for Daesh (so-called Islamic State)”.

On Friday, the defendants appeared at the Old Bailey and pleaded not guilty to the offence.

They were granted continued conditional bail ahead of their trial on November 13.

A further hearing was set for September 8.