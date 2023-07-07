Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man in court charged with two murders after music video stabbings

Abel Chunda, 27, is charged with the murders of Leonardo Reid, 15, and Shekaj Klevi, 23, on June 29 in Islington, north London.

Ellie Ng
Friday 07 July 2023 12:04
A man has appeared in court charged with the murders of a 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man in north London (Lucy North/PA)
A man has appeared in court charged with the murders of a 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man in north London (Lucy North/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a teenage boy and an adult victim at a north London music video shoot.

Abel Chunda, 27, is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Leonardo Reid and Shekaj Klevi, 23, on June 29 in Islington, north London.

The Metropolitan Police said Leonardo Reid was pronounced dead at the scene, while Mr Klevi was taken to hospital where he later died.

Chunda also faces one count of attempted murder after allegedly injuring Abdullah Abdiullahi, believed to be 28, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in Levison Way, Archway, north London.

It is alleged that Chunda arrived at the scene of a music video shoot as part of a group of people carrying “large knives” who went on to attack the victims.

Chunda, of Highgate Hill, Archway, appeared in the dock at the Old Bailey on Friday and was remanded into custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 22.

A provisional trial date has been set for May 28 next year, but it is not known where the trial will take place.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in