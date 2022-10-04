Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Man, 79, pleads not guilty to murder of woman 48 years ago

John Apelgren is accused of killing 22-year-old Eileen Cotter in Islington, north London, in 1974.

Emily Pennink
Tuesday 04 October 2022 10:45
John Apelgren appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey for a plea hearing (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
John Apelgren appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey for a plea hearing (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
(PA Archive)

A 79-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a woman 48 years ago.

John Apelgren is accused of killing 22-year-old Eileen Cotter in Islington, north London.

She was found strangled in front of a block of garages behind Hamilton Park on the afternoon of June 1 in 1974.

In June this year, Apelgren, from Sydenham, south London, was charged with her murder.

He was also charged with indecently assaulting another woman two years before Ms Cotter’s death, on October 14 1972.

On Tuesday, Apelgren appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey for a plea hearing before Mr Justice Bryan.

He denied the two charges against him and when asked to confirm it was not guilty, he said: “Definitely.”

The judge went on to fix a trial of up to four weeks from June 6 2023.

Apelgren, of Bryden Close, was further remanded into custody as time limits for his detention were extended.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in