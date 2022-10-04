Man, 79, pleads not guilty to murder of woman 48 years ago
John Apelgren is accused of killing 22-year-old Eileen Cotter in Islington, north London, in 1974.
A 79-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a woman 48 years ago.
John Apelgren is accused of killing 22-year-old Eileen Cotter in Islington, north London.
She was found strangled in front of a block of garages behind Hamilton Park on the afternoon of June 1 in 1974.
In June this year, Apelgren, from Sydenham, south London, was charged with her murder.
He was also charged with indecently assaulting another woman two years before Ms Cotter’s death, on October 14 1972.
On Tuesday, Apelgren appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey for a plea hearing before Mr Justice Bryan.
He denied the two charges against him and when asked to confirm it was not guilty, he said: “Definitely.”
The judge went on to fix a trial of up to four weeks from June 6 2023.
Apelgren, of Bryden Close, was further remanded into custody as time limits for his detention were extended.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.