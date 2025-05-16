Ukrainian man to appear in court over fires at homes and car linked to Starmer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 21-year-old Ukrainian man is to appear in court charged in connection with fires at two properties and a car linked to the Prime Minister.

Roman Lavrynovych has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life following the fires at various locations across north London.

He was arrested at an address in Sydenham, south-east London, in the early hours of Tuesday and charged on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Ukrainian national is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terror Command have led the investigation due to the connections to a high-profile public figure, the force said.

Bethan David, head of the Crown Prosecution Service counter terrorism division, said: “These charges relate to two fires at residential addresses in Islington on Sunday May 11 and in Kentish Town on Monday May 12, as well as a car fire in Kentish Town on Thursday May 8.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

In the early hours of Monday, the emergency services responded to a fire at the Kentish Town home where Sir Keir Starmer lived before becoming Prime Minister and moving into 10 Downing Street.

Police were alerted by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) to reports of a fire at the residential address at 1.35am.

Damage was caused to the property’s entrance, but nobody was hurt.

A car linked to Sir Keir was set alight in the early hours of Thursday May 8 in the same street.

In the early hours of Sunday, firefighters dealt with a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, which is also linked to the Prime Minister.

One person was assisted to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus, LFB said.