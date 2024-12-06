Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Woman charged with owning fighting dog after man mauled to death in attack

Leanne McDonnell, 32, will appear in court charged with owning a fighting dog

Barney Davis
Friday 06 December 2024 10:16 GMT
Police officers attend Shirley Road in Stratford, east London, where a man has died after being fatally injured by a dog on Wednesday morning
Police officers attend Shirley Road in Stratford, east London, where a man has died after being fatally injured by a dog on Wednesday morning (James Weech/PA Wire)

A man has been mauled to death by a dog after an attack in east London.

The victim, 42, was critically wounded on an estate in Shirley Road, Stratford at 4.53am on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was taken to hospital suffering critical injuries, where he later died, the force added. The victim’s family has been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The dog involved in the killing was seized by police who have not revealed the breed.

Police officers sealed the scene in Shirley Road in Stratford
Police officers sealed the scene in Shirley Road in Stratford (James Weech/PA Wire)

Leanne McDonnell, 32, of Shirley Road, Stratford, has been charged with owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

She is also charged with failing in the duty, as a person responsible for an animal, to ensure its welfare and with having custody of a fighting dog.

The man, 42, was taken to hospital, where he later died. (James Weech/PA Wire)

McDonnell was also charged with three counts of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing no injury, in relation to a separate incident on November 18.

She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

