Woman charged with owning fighting dog after man mauled to death in attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been mauled to death by a dog after an attack in east London.

The victim, 42, was critically wounded on an estate in Shirley Road, Stratford at 4.53am on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was taken to hospital suffering critical injuries, where he later died, the force added. The victim’s family has been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The dog involved in the killing was seized by police who have not revealed the breed.

open image in gallery Police officers sealed the scene in Shirley Road in Stratford ( James Weech/PA Wire )

Leanne McDonnell, 32, of Shirley Road, Stratford, has been charged with owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

She is also charged with failing in the duty, as a person responsible for an animal, to ensure its welfare and with having custody of a fighting dog.

open image in gallery The man, 42, was taken to hospital, where he later died. ( James Weech/PA Wire )

McDonnell was also charged with three counts of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing no injury, in relation to a separate incident on November 18.

She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday.