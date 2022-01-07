A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death on a busy street in west London.

Dariusz Wolosz, a 46-year-old from Poland, was attacked by a group of men near his home in West Drayton following an argument on Tavistock Road, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was pronounced dead half an hour after paramedics called police to the scene on the High Street in Yiewsley, shortly before 1am on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination found he died from stab wounds to the groin and chest.

On Friday night, Scotland Yard said it had arrested a 27-year-old man as part of their investigation into the fatal knife attack.

A 13-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday has been released on bail to a date in early February, the force said.

“We believe Dariusz was attacked by a group of males in Tavistock Road following a verbal dispute. The group then fled in different directions,” Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said.

“The area was busy at the time with passing traffic and people driving past could well have captured dash cam footage of the incident, and the moments leading up to it.

“Dariusz's family are distraught and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time.

“I urge local people to check any doorbell and dash cameras – you may have captured something that could be very significant for us.”

Anyone who has information is asked to call 101 or tweet MetCC, giving the reference 0063/04JAN. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Additional reporting by PA