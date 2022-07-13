Serving Met Police officer denies groping woman in London nightclub

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has denied groping a woman during a night out.

Pc Emeri Ratucoko, 37, allegedly grabbed the complainant’s breast at a nightclub in Kingston, south-west London, on 7 February.

Prosecutors say he then became involved in an altercation with the bar manager.

Ratucoko appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday facing charges of sexual assault and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

He spoke to confirm his name, address in Wandsworth, south-west London, and date of birth before entering not guilty pleas to both charges.

Ratucoko opted for a jury trial and was granted unconditional bail by District Judge Nina Tempia ahead of his next appearance at Kingston Crown Court on 10 August.

The Met previously said the officer, who was off duty at the time of the incident, has been placed on restricted duties but has no face-to-face contact with the public and no involvement in the investigation of sexual offences.