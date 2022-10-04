Jump to content

Woman to appear in court accused of pouring faeces over Captain Tom Moore statue

Madeleine Budd, 21, from Manchester, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in central London on Sunday.

Rebecca Speare-Cole
Tuesday 04 October 2022 08:40
A woman is set to appear in court accused of pouring faeces over a memorial for Sir Captain Tom Moore.

Madeleine Budd, 21, of Kedleston Avenue, Manchester was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in central London on Sunday.

It comes after a video posted online showing human faeces being poured onto the life-sized statue of the World War Two veteran in Thistley Meadow, Hatton, south Derbyshire.

Budd was charged with criminal damage by the Derbyshire Police on Monday.

She is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

Sir Tom shot to national fame when he raised almost £33m for NHS charities during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic by walking laps of his garden aged 100.

He was later knighted by the Queen before he died with Covid-19 in February 2021.

