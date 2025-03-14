Former police officer accused of sex attacks appears in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of multiple sex attacks on a woman and a teenage girl.

The 50-year-old has previously denied two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour in relation to the woman between 2014 and 2019.

He has also denied five counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16 between 1989 and 1990.

On Friday, Carrick appeared in court in London via video-link from prison for a case management hearing.

He spoke only to confirm his identity before Judge Mark Lucraft KC confirmed the progress of the case ahead of a trial at the Old Bailey from November 3.

The judge set a further hearing for June 27 and remanded the defendant back into custody.