Boy killed outside boxing gym a year after Rambo knife incident, court told

A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed over a year-long grudge as he walked to a boxing gym with his social worker, a court has heard.

Teon Campbell-Pitter was allegedly targeted outside Double Jab Boxing Club in New Cross, south-east London, just before 4pm on April 13 last year.

A scuffle broke out and Teon was stabbed in the groin by one of two 16-year-old youths who had confronted him, the Old Bailey was told.

Prosecutor Sally O’Neill KC said: “Teon Campbell-Pitter was walking to the boxing gym accompanied by his Youth Offending Service worker.

Teon Campbell-Pitter staggered towards and into the boxing gym but collapsed. The stab wound had cut a major blood vessel and he could not be saved Sally O'Neill KC, prosecutor

“As they approached the gym, (the youths) saw him, approached him and, acting together, confronted him and engaged in a scuffle.

“(The first youth) had a knife with him and he used it to stab Teon Campbell-Pitter once in the groin area. He and (the second youth) then fled.

“Teon Campbell-Pitter staggered towards and into the boxing gym but collapsed. The stab wound had cut a major blood vessel and he could not be saved.”

Ms O’Neill told jurors there was “ill feeling” between Teon and first youth after an incident a year before in which Teon was found with a “Rambo-style” survival knife tucked into his waistband.

On March 23 2021, Teon and others were caught on CCTV appearing to act “aggressively” towards the youth on Lewisham High Street, jurors heard.

When the youth “pushed back”, he was struck with a crutch, it is claimed.

Ms O’Neill said: “The fighting between the groups persisted even when two adult members of the public intervened to try and separate them.

“Police were called and arrived very soon. Teon Campbell-Pitter and others were arrested for affray.

“When he was searched, Teon Campbell-Pitter told officers that he had a knife in his waistband, and so it proved to be – a 10-inch Rambo-style, silver serrated blade in a sheath.”

In a police interview, Teon failed to explain what happened while the first youth told officers at the scene he had been “jumped”, the court heard.

In a phone call overheard by officers, he allegedly said he was going to kill the people who had jumped him.

He denied knowing the attackers, allegedly telling police they had asked if he was in a gang called “Monson” and threatened to “wet him up”, meaning stab him.

After police decided not to take further action against the youth, he declined to make a statement saying: “I ain’t no snitch”, jurors heard.

Teon was charged with affray and possession of a bladed article and that case was outstanding against him at the time of his death.

The court heard how the alleged stabber had also told a friend that he hated Teon and wanted to hurt him.

The first defendant has admitted having a knife on April 13 last year but denied murder.

The second defendant, who is accused of encouraging and assisting him, also denies murder.

Neither defendant can be identified because of their ages.

The Old Bailey trial continues.