Independent
US election
Best
Climate
TV

Man pleads not guilty to bomb hoax outside US embassy

Daniel Parmenter, 44, will face trial in October over an incident in Nine Elms, south-west London, on November 22.

William Warnes
Thursday 16 January 2025 10:27 GMT
The US Embassy in Nine Elms, London, where Metropolitan Police officers carried out a “controlled explosion” outside after reports of a suspicious package. Picture date: Friday November 22, 2024.
The US Embassy in Nine Elms, London, where Metropolitan Police officers carried out a “controlled explosion” outside after reports of a suspicious package. Picture date: Friday November 22, 2024. (PA Wire)

A man has pleaded not guilty after being charged with a bomb hoax outside the US embassy in London.

Daniel Parmenter allegedly placed a device that resembled an improvised explosive device (IED) at the embassy in Nine Elms, south-west London, on November 22.

The 44-year-old, of Kildare Terrace, Bayswater, west London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday holding a Bible and wearing a grey tracksuit.

Parmenter, who has been granted bail, will next appear at the same court for trial on October 20.

According to the Metropolitan Police, officers were called to reports of a suspicious package at the embassy at 8.40am that Friday and a controlled explosion was carried out.

Parmenter was arrested two days later.

