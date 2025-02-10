Man accused of murdering top chef ‘regrets life was taken in self-defence’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man accused of murdering a top chef after beating him near Notting Hill Carnival has claimed he acted out of fear and in self-defence, telling jurors: “I just regret that somebody’s life was taken while I was trying to defend mine.”

Omar Wilson, 31, punched and kicked Mussie Imnetu, 41, during a row outside Dr Power restaurant in Queensway, west London, on the evening of August 26 last year, the Old Bailey was told.

Mr Imnetu, who had previously worked under chefs Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing, was said to have been “heavily intoxicated” during the incident.

Wilson headbutted Mr Imnetu before punching him repeatedly about a minute later, causing him to fall to the floor where he was punched and kicked, the court has heard.

Mr Imnetu, who worked at The Arts Club, was taken to hospital and died four days later, never having regained consciousness.

In his police interview, Wilson claimed he had seen Mr Imnetu harassing women and asked him to move away after which the chef became “aggressive”.

“I thought he was going to attack me,” the defendant told police.

The court heard he became emotional during the interview when he said officers did not understand what it was like to be in “this situation”.

“To be honest I’ve been through many situations,” he went on.

“I’m a good judge of character I think and besides he was just coming for me man.

“I’ve seen people die like that so I just went into fight or flight.”

Giving evidence on Monday, Wilson claimed he hit Mr Imnetu because he felt “trapped” and “scared” and believed that the chef was holding a smashed bottle with which he could hurt him.

He said he “definitely” has regrets.

“I just regret that somebody’s life was taken while I was trying to defend mine,” Wilson told jurors.

“I never imagined that would be on my conscience and now everything’s different.”

Asked what he would have done differently with the benefit of hindsight, he said: “The thing that always haunts me the most was the police were so close and I didn’t know at the time.”

Wilson denied wanting to seriously hurt him, adding: “I just wanted to stop the threat, just neutralise it.”

During cross-examination, he repeatedly denied acting out of anger and said if he knew then that Mr Imnetu was not holding a bottle he would not have acted the way he did.

Of seeing the CCTV footage after the incident, the defendant said: “I watched the video and found out he didn’t have the bottle.

“It was just in my head and that’s what made me feel like it was disgusting.

“Knowing what I know now it definitely seems excessive.”

He denied intending to cause really serious harm.

Wilson, of Napier Road, Leytonstone, east London, denies murder.

The trial continues.