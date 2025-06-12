Inspector ‘disappointed’ to be injured by alleged sword attacker, court hears

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A police officer has told jurors he was “disappointed” to be injured as he tried to stop a swordsman who allegedly murdered 14-year-old schoolboy Daniel Anjorin.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 37, killed, skinned and deboned his pet cat Wizard before he launched a 20-minute spree of violence in Hainault, north-east London, on April 30 last year, the Old Bailey has heard.

During the rampage, he virtually decapitated Daniel and attacked a pedestrian, two police officers and a couple in their own home, jurors have heard.

Afterwards, he likened events to the Holywood movie The Hunger Games and claimed to have an alternative personality of a “professional assassin”.

On Thursday, Inspector Moloy Campbell told jurors how he was injured as he tried to detain Monzo.

Before arriving at the scene, he heard on the radio that one of his colleagues had been stabbed.

A member of the public waved him down and pointed towards a car park and garage area.

Mr Campbell told jurors: “Our purpose was to arrest and protect the other officers. I decided to confront the defendant.”

He sprayed him first but the defendant “blocked” the move and “came for” the officer, jurors heard.

Mr Campbell went on: “I dropped my spray and drew my baton. I struck him or attempted to strike him. I believe I connected with him at least twice.

“Mr Monzo was slashing at me with a large sword. He made contact with my hand and certainly with my bodyworn camera.”

Asked how he felt, the officer told jurors: “I was disappointed to put it bluntly because it meant I could not carry on what I was trying to do.”

Trial judge Mr Justice Bennathan observed: “Presumably you were terrified because someone is slashing at you with a sword.”

The witness replied: “It was frightening. I remember my priority to try to carry on.”

He said he saw blood when he looked down at his hand and his baton was also covered in blood.

Ms Campbell said he found himself “backed into a corner” and withdrew, and asked a colleague to put a tourniquet on his thumb.

He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital as the defendant was detained and arrested a short time later, the court was told.

Previously, the court has heard how Monzo launched a series of attacks by driving his grey Ford Transit van into Donato Iwule, who was “catapulted” into a nearby garden before the vehicle smashed into a concrete pillar and fence.

He went on to hit Mr Iwule in the neck with his sword before running away, it is alleged.

He then virtually decapitated Daniel, who was wearing headphones on his way to school, jurors have heard.

Pc Yasmin Mechem-Whitfield pursued the armed defendant through a series of alleyways through residential properties, the court heard.

Monzo struck her three times with the sword that had a 60cm blade using “extreme force”, the prosecutor said.

It is alleged the defendant entered a property and attacked a couple who were sleeping in an upstairs bedroom with their young daughter nearby.

Mr Campbell was attacked shortly before the defendant was arrested, the court has heard.

Monzo denies Daniel’s murder and the attempted murders of Mr Iwule, Sindy Arias, Henry De Los Rios Polania and Ms Mechem-Whitfield, as well as wounding Mr Campbell with intent.

He also denies aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article relating to a kitchen knife.

Monzo previously admitted two counts of having an offensive weapon, namely two swords.