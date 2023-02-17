Life sentence for son who ‘caved in’ father’s head with Champagne bottle

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been jailed for life for bludgeoning his elderly father to death with a bottle of Champagne in a drunken rage.

Deekan Singh Vig was found guilty of murdering 86-year-old shopkeeper Arjan Singh Vig at the family home in Southgate, north London, on the evening of Saturday, October 30, 2021.

On Friday, Vig, 54, was jailed for life at the Old Bailey with a minimum term of 18 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from Scotland Yard, said: “The actions of Deekan Paul Singh Vig have left his family devastated – they must continue to deal with the loss of a loved one while he will spend a significant period of time in jail as a consequence of his actions.”

The Old Bailey had heard how officers found the body of Mr Vig on the floor of his son’s bedroom with his “head caved in”.

His son was naked and surrounded by about 100 bottles of Champagne, including blood stained bottles of Veuve Cliquot and Bollinger.

He said: “I killed my dad. I hit him over the head with a f****** bloody bottle of Bollinger champagne”.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC had said the victim had been hit repeatedly in the face and head with a full bottle of Champagne causing extensive injuries and almost immediate death.

Jurors heard how Vig had lived with his father and mother Damanjit Vig, 85, in their four-bedroom detached home for about 40 years, while his younger sister Rippan Vig lived with her partner.

The family had moved from Uganda to the UK when Vig was aged five at the time Idi Amin expelled members of the Asian community from the east African country.

His father was a qualified accountant while his mother, a zoologist, worked as a teacher.

His sister had forged a career as a successful lawyer and married while Vig did not have girlfriends and helped his father in the family business.

Jurors heard he had developed a taste for alcohol during the lockdown.

On the evening of the killing, Vig’s parents had returned home and settled down in front of the television.

Mrs Vig heard vomiting noises from her son’s room and he told her he had consumed half a bottle of whisky, jurors heard.

The last thing she saw was her husband comforting their son, the court was told.

She called her daughter because Vig appeared “out of control” and “drunk” and she in turn dialed 999.

An officer tried to pushed open the defendant’s door and, looking through a gap, saw Mr Vig’s head covered in blood.

The defendant said he could not open the door, saying: “You’re too late. He’s been dead for an hour.”

Once officers gained entry, they saw Mr Vig’s head had been “severely caved in” and it was obvious he was dead.

The defendant, who was naked with blood on his hands feet and legs, was Tasered and detained in handcuffs after becoming verbally abusive and aggressive.

Later, he wept as he said: “My Dad is dead. I killed my Dad. I hit him over the head with a f***ing bloody bottle of Bollinger champagne. Why did I kill my Dad?”

He added: “Oh shit. I killed my dad. He could have just died from a heart attack. I f****** hit him with a bottle of f****** Champagne…I hate French Champagne.”

The defendant admitted to drinking 500mls of whisky earlier that evening.

At the crime scene, police uncovered 100 bottles of Champagne, 10 Amazon delivery boxes of whisky and an empty bottle of Talisker Scotch on the bed.

Beside Mr Vig’s body were two bottles of Champagne – one Veuve Cliquot and the other Bollinger – with a “significant amount” of blood on them.

A post-mortem examination identified injuries “entirely consistent with an assault with a full Champagne bottle”, Ms Heer said.

Vig had denied murder but admitted manslaughter on the second day of his trial on the basis that he did not intend to cause his father really serious harm.

But the jury rejected his explanation that he had autism and his father had attacked him and found him guilty of murder.