Man arrested after woman ‘sexually assaulted’ in London park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and robbery after reports a woman had been sexually assaulted in a London park.

Police were called to Burgess Park at 5.23am on Saturday morning and the woman was taken to hospital for assessment.

She is being supported by specialist officers and a 31-year-old man has been arrested, the Metropolitan Police said.

A crime scene was still in place at the park on Sunday, with officers in forensic suits and sniffer dogs scanning the area.

Local residents took to social media to share concerns that some parts of the park are not lit.

Louisa Davies asked Southwark Council on Twitter: “Another woman has been attacked in Burgess Park. When are you going to put streetlights in the park so women can feel safe walking home after dark, especially with winter coming?!”

The 25-year-old woman is being supported by specialist officers (Google Maps)

Another user tweeted a photo of a dark road, saying: “The lights are not working on the route through Burgess Park (Wells Way to New Church Road).”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “At 05.23am on Sunday, police were called to Burgess Park off St Georges Way, SE15 following reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted.

“Officers attended and a 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital for assessment. She is being supported by specialist officers.

“Later the same day, a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and robbery. He remains in custody.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 with the reference 1448/25SEP.