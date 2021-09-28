Man to stand trial for murders of elderly siblings in botched 1993 burglary

A man is to go on trial after pleading not guilty to the murders of two elderly siblings in 1993.

Anne Castle, 74, and her brother William Bryan, 71, were found dead in their flat in Bethnal Green, east London, after an apparent botched burglary.

On Tuesday, Danville Neil, 64, appeared before the Old Bailey charged with their murders between 21 and 24 August 1993.

The defendant, of Sandrock Road, Lewisham, southeast London, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During the hearing, a trial of up to four weeks before a High Court judge was set for 7 November 2022.

The defendant was remanded into custody.

Additional reporting by Press Association