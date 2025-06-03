Six people remanded over alleged acid attack murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Six people have been remanded into custody, accused of murdering a man who died after an alleged acid attack at his home.

Danny Cahalane, 38, suffered fatal injuries following the incident at a property in Lipson Road, Plymouth, in the early hours of February 21 this year.

He died in hospital on May 3 from his injuries.

Six people, who had previously been charged in connection with the alleged attack, appeared before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court accused of murder.

They are:

– Paris Wilson, 34, from Plymouth;

– Israel Augustus, 25, from London;

– Abdulrasheed Adedoja, 22, from London;

– Ramarnee Bakas, 22, from London;

– Brian Kalemba, 22, from London;

– Isanah Sungum, 21, from London.

The six all appeared on videolink for brief separate hearings where they only spoke to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.

They were all remanded into custody and ordered to appear before Plymouth Crown Court on June 4 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Three other defendants have been previously charged with other offences in connection to the alleged incident.

A provisional trial date for May 2026 has been fixed before a High Court judge at Winchester Crown Court.

Speaking last month, Mr Cahalane’s family said in a tribute: “As a family, we are struggling to come to terms with Danny’s passing.

“Danny was an outstanding father and son. Danny and his mum had so much love for each other.

“He is well loved by his family and friends and as a family, we cherish his love and memories.”