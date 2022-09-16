Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Spring trial for boyfriend accused of murdering student Sabita Thanwani

A neighbour heard screams coming from Ms Thanwani’s room and alerted emergency services.

Emily Pennink
Friday 16 September 2022 10:48
Sabita Thanwani, 19, a student and British national (Family handout/PA)
Sabita Thanwani, 19, a student and British national (Family handout/PA)

The boyfriend of student Sabita Thanwani will provisionally go on trial for her murder next spring, a court has heard.

Maher Maaroufe, 23, is accused of killing the 19-year-old at her university accommodation in central London early on March 19.

A neighbour heard screams coming from Ms Thanwani’s room and alerted emergency services.

Her attacker tried to get into another room before leaving the building in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, it is claimed.

Police found Ms Thanwani with a serious neck injury lying under blankets and a duvet on the floor.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 6am.

The scene in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, London, where Sabita Thanwani was found dead (PA)
(PA Wire)

A post-mortem examination gave Ms Thanwani’s cause of death as sharp force trauma to the neck.

Maaroufe was later found by police asleep under a tarpaulin in a garden shed.

He allegedly head-butted a police officer while being arrested.

On Friday, Maaroufe appeared at the Old Bailey for a hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft KC by video link from Belmarsh prison.

He was not asked to enter pleas to charges of Ms Thanwani’s murder and assaulting an emergency worker.Judge Lucraft set a provisional trial from May 2 next year.

He told the court: “Custody time limits expire later this month on September 20.

Police were called after screaming was heard (PA)
(PA Wire)

“We will obviously not be ready for trial then but the earliest date with a realistic time estimate of two to three weeks is May 2.”

Alex Rose, defending, said the pandemic is no longer a cause of the court’s backlog of cases, saying “underfunding and systemic disrepair” is instead.

The judge said there was a “good and sufficient cause” to extended custody time limits.

He said an earlier date for the trial could become available before May and he will review the situation at the next hearing on November 25.

The defendant, of no fixed address, was assisted by an Arabic interpreter and was remanded back into custody.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in