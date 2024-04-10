For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New counter-terror tactics have helped police to catch 24 of London’s worst predators suspected of crimes against women and girls in six months.

The Metropolitan Police has revealed a landmark pilot, which uses data to collate a monthly list of the suspected worst criminals targeting female victims, has already resulted in a string of arrests and convictions.

The scheme was announced last year after the troubled force was hit by a series of scandals and a savage review by Baroness Louise Casey who found that it was institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic.

It has so far led to 178 police operations, including 60 arrests, the force said. Of these, 33 suspected predators have been charged and 24 have been convicted.

This includes rapist Marcelino Goncalves, 55, who was convicted of rape, assault and stalking offences last month after he was highlighted in the list of suspects.

According to the force, 35,000 people were named as suspects in offences against women and girls last year.

The V100 project uses the Cambridge Crime Harm Index to rank each suspect according to the seriousness of the allegations, allowing officers to build a list of the worst suspected perpetrators and then use covert or surveillance tactics to catch them

Commander Ben Russell said this sees the full weight of the Met used to apprehend offenders like in terror or serious organised crime investigations.

“For us, this is about doing everything that we can to try to target these individuals,” he said.

“We want to do everything we can to take these people off the streets.”

Detective chief superintendent Angela Craggs said they take an “Achilles heel” approach and will look at any opportunity to target the suspects, who are sometimes also involved in drugs or organised crime offending.

She said it has been particularly effective at targeting domestic offenders whose victims may struggle to support a prosecution.

After officers have built a profile they are able to tell victims they are not the only ones affected which can “strengthen their resolve” to support a case.

The data is reviewed every month – bringing around 15 new names into the top 100 each time, the force said.

The Met confirmed it is in talks with a number of other forces about whether the pilot could be rolled out to other regions.

Goncalves, from Acton, was arrested and convicted after being highlighted as a high-harm offender and prolific abuser.

He was convicted in March for rape, assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking and controlling coercive behaviour.

Police said Goncalves, who is due to be sentenced in June, continued to target his victim on remand – making 15 calls from prison before his harassment was stopped.

Commander Russell added: “The results show our approach is working in targeting the most dangerous suspects.