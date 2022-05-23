Man appears in court over fatal knife attack

Ania Jedrkowiak, 21, was discovered mortally injured in an alleyway.

Ania Jedrkowiak, a Polish national, who was found with stab wounds in an alleyway off Church Gardens, South Ealing
A man accused of ambushing his ex-girlfriend and trying to cut off her head during a knife attack has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Ania Jedrkowiak, 21, was discovered mortally injured in an alleyway off Church Gardens, South Ealing, west London, shortly after midnight last Tuesday.

Emergency services had been called and the Polish university student was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is alleged that she was attacked by Dennis Akpomedaye, with whom she had a short-lived relationship.

It is claimed he ambushed her and inflicted multiple stab wounds with a large kitchen knife which was used in an apparent attempt to decapitate her.

Akpomedaye, 29, allegedly suffered an injury to his arm during the incident.

On receiving treatment in hospital, he claimed he was a sword performer who was injured when a trick went wrong, it is alleged.

FW Pomeroy's Statue of Justice stands atop the Central Criminal Court building, Old Bailey, London
(PA Archive)

The defendant was detained by police as he waited at Victoria station for a coach to return to his home in Newport, south Wales.

He was charged with Ms Jedrkowiak’s murder last Wednesday.

The victim was said to have met the defendant through online dating after moving to Britain to study in about 2020.

The relationship was said to have ended after she began to study at the University of West London and got a job working part-time in a restaurant.

On Monday, Akpomedaye appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from Wandsworth prison.

He had a bandage on his arm and spoke only to confirm his identity before resting his head in his arms.

Judge Mark Dennis set a plea and case management hearing for August 8 and a provisional trial from May 15 next year.

Akpomedaye was further remanded into custody.

