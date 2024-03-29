Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fears for more victims after two London rapes by same unidentified man four years apart

Police say given the four-year gap it is highly likely the suspect has carried out further attacks

Ted Hennessey
Friday 29 March 2024 10:40
<p>Handout CCTV image dated 10/12/2022 of of the suspect believed to have carried out a rape of a woman in Curtain Road, Shoreditch, London</p>

Handout CCTV image dated 10/12/2022 of of the suspect believed to have carried out a rape of a woman in Curtain Road, Shoreditch, London

(Metropolitan Police/PA Wire)

Police hunting a man suspected of raping two different women four years apart in London believe it is “highly likely” he carried out more attacks.

The first incident took place just before 3am on May 5 2018 near The Strand, Westminster, and an E-fit of the suspect was released by the Metropolitan Police.

Another victim was raped in the early hours of December 10 2022 in Curtain Road, Shoreditch, and a CCTV image of the alleged perpetrator was made public.

They were initially treated as separate crimes, but forensic work by detectives found the same unidentified man is responsible for both attacks.

E-Fit issued by Metropolitan Police of the suspect responsible for a rape of a woman just before 3am on May 5 2018 near The Strand, London

(Metropolitan Police/PA Wire)

The Met wants to speak to people who may know the suspect, who they say appears to target lone women at night.

Detective inspector Chris Heathcote, of Scotland Yard, said: “Given the four-year gap, we must assume that it’s highly likely the suspect has carried out further attacks.

“A review of all unsolved rapes for this time period has identified no links to these two offences, but I would appeal to anyone who feels they have been a victim to come forward.”

He added: “I understand there will be concern that this individual remains outstanding, but can offer every assurance that we are taking all possible steps to ensure he is found and brought to justice for these awful crimes.”

