Three people in life-threatening condition after ‘arson attack’ on London restaurant

Three people are in a life-threatening condition after a suspected arson attack at a restaurant in east London, police said.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene in Woodford Avenue, Gants Hill in Ilford about 9pm on Friday.

Crews rescued five people from the restaurant, while nine others got out beforehand, London Fire Brigade said.

The five people – three women and two men – who were injured in the incident were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital where they remain.

Three of the five are in a life-threatening condition, the Metropolitan Police added.

No arrests have been made.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated by firefighters and the Met.

open image in gallery Five people – three women and two men – were injured in the incident ( PA )

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, of the Met’s Central Specialist Crime North unit, said: “We understand this incident will cause concern within the community. My team of specialist detectives are working at speed to piece the incident together.

“Locals can expect to see a large police presence in the area. If you have any concerns, please speak to those officers on the ground.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and paramedics from our hazardous area response team. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated five people for burns and smoke inhalation. We took two patients to a major trauma centre and three others to local hospitals.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.02pm to reports of a fire at a restaurant on Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill.

“Part of the ground floor restaurant was damaged by fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued five people from the restaurant. They were all taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. Around nine further people were able to leave the restaurant before firefighters arrived.

“The brigade’s control officers received seven calls about the fire and mobilised crews from Ilford, Hainault, Leytonstone and Woodford fire stations to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 10.32pm.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated by the brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who is the MP for Ilford North, posted on X saying: “Huge thanks to @metpoliceuk @LondonFire @Ldn_Ambulance for their response to a serious incident on Gants Hill/Woodford Avenue this evening.

“Please avoid the area for now. Further updates will follow from @RedbridgeLive and emergency services.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Met on 101, quoting 7559/22AUG. If you wish to remain anonymous, speak with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.