Appeal for witnesses after woman sexually assaulted on London bus

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in London.

The Metropolitan Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault, which took place on 15 January.

The suspect was already on board the bus when the woman boarded at Turnpike Lane in Haringey, north London, during the afternoon.

He harassed a number of other passengers before going on to touch the victim several times, according to the force.

Another passenger intervened and the suspect was removed from the 141 bus, which was travelling to London Bridge.

The force said it wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, which took place after the victim boarded at around 5.40pm.

The man police want to speak to in connection with the assault has been described as between 35 to 40 years old.

The Met said he was wearing a light pink woolly hat with “pearls” on it and a light brown hooded jacket at the time. He also had what was described as a cross body woman’s purse.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 4526/15Jan, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.