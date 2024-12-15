Woman dies after triple shooting in London as police launch murder probe

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A murder investigation has been launched after woman was killed and a man left in a critical condition following a triple shooting in north-west London.

Describing the incident as a “heinous act of violence”, the Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 9.15pm on Saturday night to Gifford Road in Brent.

A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, both in their 30s were also injured. One is in hospital in a critical condition while the second man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Superintendent Tony Josephs, from the North West Command Unit, which covers Brent, said: “This is a truly shocking incident and I understand the concern this will cause the local community and those across London.

“I want to reassure people that a team of experienced detectives are already working at pace to piece together the events of last night and identify whoever was responsible for this heinous act of violence.

“If you were in or around Gifford Close at the time of the shooting, or have any information about who was responsible, please get in contact with us. A family has been left devastated and we need to work together to provide them with answers.”

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue, with road closures remaining in place around the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC, quoting CAD7137/14Dec. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.