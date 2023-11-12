Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police launch murder investigation after man fatally stabbed inside a car

Officers were called to the junction of Victoria Avenue and Grangewood Street just after 10pm on Saturday

Joe Middleton
Sunday 12 November 2023 20:55
<p>Police are investigating the incident in Newham, east London (Dave Thompson/PA)</p>

Police are investigating the incident in Newham, east London (Dave Thompson/PA)

(PA Archive)

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in a car in Newham, east London.

Officers were called to the junction of Victoria Avenue and Grangewood Street just after 10pm on Saturday along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

A man, aged in his 20s, was found with stab wounds and died at the scene. A man in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The authorities are working to find and inform his family. A post-mortem examination will be arranged shortly, the force said.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7287/11Nov.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in