Police launch murder investigation after man fatally stabbed inside a car

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in a car in Newham, east London.

Officers were called to the junction of Victoria Avenue and Grangewood Street just after 10pm on Saturday along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

A man, aged in his 20s, was found with stab wounds and died at the scene. A man in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The authorities are working to find and inform his family. A post-mortem examination will be arranged shortly, the force said.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7287/11Nov.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.