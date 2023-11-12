Police launch murder investigation after man fatally stabbed inside a car
Officers were called to the junction of Victoria Avenue and Grangewood Street just after 10pm on Saturday
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in a car in Newham, east London.
Officers were called to the junction of Victoria Avenue and Grangewood Street just after 10pm on Saturday along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.
A man, aged in his 20s, was found with stab wounds and died at the scene. A man in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The authorities are working to find and inform his family. A post-mortem examination will be arranged shortly, the force said.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7287/11Nov.
To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.