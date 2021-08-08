A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a social worker was attacked with a knife in north London on Friday night.

Sulai Bukhari was further charged with two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The 61-year-old social worker, who has not been named, was attacked along with two police officers as he tried to check on the welfare of vulnerable children at an address in Wood Green.

The victim suffered stab injuries but has been assessed by doctors and his injuries are said to be non-life changing. One of the officers sustained slash injuries and another was assaulted, and all three were taken to hospital for treatment.

Mr Bukhari, of Noel Park Road, Wood Green, was arrested on Friday and charged on Sunday morning.

Two other men who were arrested in connection with the same incident have been released under investigation, police said.

Officers were called to assist the social worker just before 8pm on Friday.

After forcing the door and entering a communal area of the building, the social worker was approached by a man who stabbed him several times.

Haringey Council said previously it would “provide all the necessary support” to the social worker as he makes his recovery.