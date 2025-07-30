Pictured: Two men who died after London stabbing named as ‘beloved’ father and son

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two men who died after a stabbing at a business premises in central London have been named as a father and his son who is a rugby player.

Terry McMillan, 58, from Chislehurst, Bromley, was pronounced dead at the scene after reports of multiple stabbings inside a commercial property in Long Lane, Southwark, the Metropolitan Police said.

His son, Brendan McMillan, 27, later died in hospital.

Two other men were treated for stab wounds and taken to hospital, police said previously.

open image in gallery Brendan McMillan, 27, died in hospital from his injuries ( Old Colfeian Rugby Club/PA Wire )

Earlier on Tuesday, police said a 31-year-old man, who is a British citizen and was initially detained in connection with the incident, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder.

He remains in hospital and his condition is not life-threatening, they added.

Old Colfeians Rugby Club paid tribute to Brendan McMillan as “a member of our family” and his father as a “long-time supporter and sponsor of the club”.

The club posted on Instagram saying: “Yesterday, Old Colfeians lost a member of our family, one of the kindest, funniest, most genuine people you could ever meet.

open image in gallery Old Colfeians Rugby Club paid tribute to Brendan McMillan as ‘a member of our family’ ( Old Colfeian Rugby Club/PA Wire )

“Brendan lit up every room he walked into, forever smiling, always cracking a joke and always full of life. His absence will be deeply felt for a long time to come. We will miss him more than words can say and we’ll always carry his memory with us.

“We are also mourning the loss of his beloved father, Terry, a long-time supporter and sponsor of the club.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

Terry McMillan set up a company in 1998, now known as The Trademark Group, specialising in property development and investment, according to The McMillan Family Trust, a charity which aims to transform the lives of young people in different communities.

Emergency services were called to Long Lane in Southwark at about 1pm on Monday and found four people with stab wounds.

open image in gallery Police tape pictured at Long Lane in Southwark ( PA )

Police reiterated that the incident took place inside a business premises, and that a crime scene is in place at a nearby hotel the arrested man entered.

Speculation that the man was staying at the hotel is not accurate, the force said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, who leads policing for the area, said: “Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances of this shocking incident.

“At this point, we do not believe it to be terrorism-related, and there is no further risk to the public.

“There will be a heavy police presence in the area throughout today, and I would encourage anyone with information to speak with officers or contact the Met by other means.”

Anyone with information can also call 101 or report it online, quoting CAD3499/28.