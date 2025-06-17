Woman found stabbed to death inside London house after gas explosion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 46-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed inside a house following a gas explosion in north-east London.

Police were called to reports of an explosion at the address in Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, just before 5am on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police said a 46-year-old woman was found inside the property with stab wounds.

She was treated by paramedics on the scene, but was declared dead at the property, the force said.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, and he has been taken to hospital to be treated for lash wounds.

His condition is not life-changing or life-threatening, the Met police said.

Two children, aged nine and seven, have also been taken to hospital as a precaution. They are not believed to have been inside the house at the time of the gas explosion, the force added.

The Metropolitan Police added in a statement: “Local road closures are in place while enquiries continue. There are also additional officers on patrol in the local area.”

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to the scene earlier today.

Crews from Stoke Newington, Islington, Homerton and Holloway fire stations were at the property.

LFB station commander Darren McTernan said earlier today: “Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area for most of this morning while investigations into the cause of this incident are carried out.

“There are road closures in place on Stoke Newington Church Street from the junction of the A10 to Defoe Road. Residents should also note that Kersley Road is completely shut at this time.”

