Police have today launched a murder investigation after a 19-year-old was stabbed to death in south-east London.

The Met were called to Miall Walk in Sydenham shortly after 9.30pm on Friday, but the teenager died at the scene.

The 19-year-old’s family have been told but formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days. No arrests have been made.

Lewisham West and Penge MP Ellie Reeves tweeted: “Incredibly saddened to hear of the fatal stabbing of a 19 year old boy on Miall Walk in Sydenham last night.

“My thoughts & deepest sympathies are with the victim’s family. Yet another senseless loss of life, another family devastated by knife crime and it needs to stop.”

A cordon remains in place today as officers continue their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood said the teenager’s mother visited the scene and officers have been supporting her and other relatives.

He said: “Met officers have been working through the night to commence what will be a rigorous investigation into the death of this young man.

“Police cordons remain at the location as a painstaking forensic examination gets under way.

“The victim’s mother has been to the scene and has met with officers.

“She and other family members will be provided with ongoing support, and my heart goes out to her as she faces up to the first day of the rest of her life without her son.

“I can assure her, and indeed all Londoners, of my total commitment to finding the person or persons responsible for this murder and bringing them to justice.

“The support of the local community, and of anyone who may know anything about this tragic incident, will also be crucial. If you have any information, please get in touch.”

Additional reporting by PA