Teenager was stabbed with ‘Zombie’ knife in broad daylight, court hears

Ghulam Sadiq, 18, suffered a 15cm deep wound in the back, in the attack in Leytonstone High Road, in east London

Emily Pennink
Monday 15 August 2022 11:00
A youth has appeared in court accused of stabbing a teenager to death (PA)
A youth has appeared in court accused of stabbing a teenager to death with a “zombie killer knife” in broad daylight.

Ghulam Sadiq, 18, suffered a 15cm deep wound in the back allegedly at the hands of a boy on a hired bicycle.

Police were called to Leytonstone High Road, in east London at 2.15pm on Saturday, August 6.

Mr Sadiq died at the scene despite attempts to save him by officers and paramedics.

Ghulam Sadiq, 18, who was found fatally stabbed in Leytonstone, east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A special post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as sharp force trauma to the back.

He had suffered a wound measuring 3.8cm along the skin and 15cm in depth allegedly inflicted with a “zombie killer knife”.

On Tuesday, August 9 a 17-year-old male, who used to live in east London, was arrested in Walsall, West Midlands.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon in public.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared by video link from youth custody and spoke only to confirm his identity.

Judge Sarah Munro QC set a plea hearing for October 31 and a provisional trial from January 3.

The defendant was remanded into custody.

