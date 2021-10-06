Teenager charged over sex attacks in Tower Hamlets

A teenager has been charged following a string of sex attacks and indecent exposures in east London.

Abdul Nadher Kayum, 19, of no fixed address, was charged on Tuesday with three counts of sexual assault.

He also is accused of five counts of indecent exposure and one count of outraging public decency.

The nine alleged offences all took place around the E3 area of Tower Hamlets between 31 August and 28 September.

Metropolitan Police said the teenager would appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The charges come just days after the force released a still image from CCTV of a cyclist they wanted to speak to, urging anyone who recognised the man to get in touch.