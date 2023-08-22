Police officer denies punching and choking teenage boy at London Tube station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British Transport Police (BTP) officer has denied punching and choking a teenage boy while making an arrest at a west London Tube station.

Pc Kerry Reynolds, 45, from Tadley, Hampshire, is accused of assaulting the 17-year-old after a group of teenagers allegedly pushed through the barriers at Barons Court Tube station on January 17.

Reynolds pleaded not guilty to charges of causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The officer is accused of grabbing the teenager by the hood before pushing him against a wall while making an arrest.

He is then alleged to have dragged the boy into an office room, punched him in the face at least twice and put him in a chokehold.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is also investigating what happened after BTP received a complaint from a person on behalf of the teenager.

Reynolds, who has been suspended from duty, was granted unconditional bail ahead of a hearing at Isleworth Crown Court on September 19.