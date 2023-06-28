Passenger stabs himself to death at busy London tube station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A passenger is believed to have stabbed himself to death at Sloane Square tube station in central London today.

British Transport Police and paramedics were called to the station at 10.26am on Wednesday morning following reports a man was suffering from “serious, self-inflicted injuries”.

Witnesses recalled a woman repeatedly screaming “run” as people ran out of the station panicking. A man claimed his frightened partner sought refuge in a local shop and is now afraid of travelling home on the tube later.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed to The Independent that a knife was involved in the incident.

The man died at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious,” added police.

Officers remain on the scene and the station was closed but reopened just after midday, according to Transport for London.

Photos posted on social media show the station cordoned off, while passersby claimed six police cars and the same number of ambulances were on the scene.

Greg Hands MP for Chelsea & Fulham said he is “shocked and saddened” by the news.

In another later post on social media, he wrote: “Terrible news at Sloane Square station.

“Thoughts are with the man’s family and all the emergency responders in what must have been a very distressing scene.”

