A man has racially abused and spat at a woman on the London Underground, the British Transport Police has said.

The suspected hate crime happened on board a Jubilee Line train between Kilburn and Finchley Road at around 6.54am on Saturday 7 September.

British Transport Police is investigating the incident and has now released a CCTV image of a man, who officers believe may have information that could help with their investigation.

In a statement issued on Friday, the force said: “Officers investigating a report of a hate crime on board a London Underground service are today releasing this CCTV image in connection.

“At around 6.54am on Saturday 7 September, a woman was on board a Jubilee Line train between Kilburn and Finchley Road when a man racially abused her and spat at her.

“Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help with their investigation.”

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 144 of 7/9/24.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.