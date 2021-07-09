Green Park stabbing: Man injured in ‘terrifying’ knife attack at London Underground station

A man has been taken to hospital following an “utterly terrifying” stabbing on board the Jubilee line on Friday evening.

Around 6.74pm on Friday, British Transport Police were called to Green Park underground station in central London following reports of a stabbing. Paramedics also attended the scene, and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A man was rushed to hospital but is currently in a stable condition.

MyLondon News reported that the station was evacuated by anti-terrorism police.

Outside the station a heavy police presence remains in place with a row of parked police vans and a heavily armoured vehicle.

Crowds of evacuated passengers were seen flooding the street at Green Park.

A bystander told MyLondon news that a man was seen with what appeared to be “blood-stained” clothing.

A video posted to social media shows a man in handcuffs surrounded by plain-clothes police officers.

Twitter users claimed that a man with a machete had stabbed someone on the Tube.

BTP issued a statement that said: “British Transport Police were called to Green Park Underground station at 6.47pm today (9 July) following reports of a stabbing on-board a Jubilee Line service.

“Specialist officers were deployed, and a man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and conveyed to police custody.

“Paramedics also attended, and a man has been taken to a local hospital. He is currently in a stable condition.”

BTP Superintendent Mark Lawrie tweeted that due to an incident, Green Park station had been closed but was due to reopen “imminently”. He confirmed that the victim was being cared for in hospital, and said that no officers were injured in the attack.

He added that officers recovered had recovered a weapon.

The station remains closed, and part of the Jubilee Line is suspended.

More to follow.