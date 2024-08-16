Two men jailed for goading police at London protest

Support truly

Two men have been jailed for their part in disorder near Downing Street last month.

Stevie Mulryne, an electrician, 29, was jailed for 16 months for making a stabbing gesture towards police.

Charles Smith, 22, a tree surgeon, was jailed for 23 weeks after he “struck up a fighting stance” and chanted “scum” at officers.

Police arrested 121 people after the violent disorder, two days after a stabbing at a dance studio in Southport.

Bottles and cans were thrown at officers and flares were launched at the statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square.

Mulryne, of Basildon in Essex, joined in with a chant of “who the f*** is Allah?” during the protest in central London on July 31, Inner London Crown Court heard.

He pleaded guilty on August 14 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to violent disorder.

Alex Rooke, defending, said his client had been “outraged and triggered” by events in Southport and was attending what he believed to be a “demonstration against knife crime”.

The barrister said his client and others had participated in “monkey-like behaviour” towards officers.

The father of two “broke down” during his police interview and told officers it is “easy to be silly in a silly crowd”, Mr Rooke added.

Sentencing him, Judge Benedict Kelleher said violent protests cannot be tolerated.

Smith, of Uxbridge, also joined in with a chant of “who the f*** is Allah?” during the protest.

Smith, who the court heard was at the “forefront” of a group which confronted officers, sat with his head bowed for much of the hearing.

He pleaded guilty to affray at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 9.

Sentencing Smith, Judge Benedict Kelleher said his actions “demonstrated a complete contempt for the police”.

Smith, whose lawyer described him as “tolerant of other religions and other races”, looked up towards his family in the public gallery before being taken down to the cells.